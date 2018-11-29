Ardrishaig swing bridge resurfaced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ardrishaig’s swing bridge has been resurfaced after bad weather in September caused the project to be delayed.

The resurfacing works, by BEAR Scotland, were carried out on Tuesday November 27 through the night to avoid traffic delays.

BEAR Scotland said: ‘We thank motorists for their patience.’