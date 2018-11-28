Storm Diana brings wind and high tides to Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The latest winter low pressure weather front, named ‘Storm Diana’ arrived on the afternoon of Wednesday November 28, 2018, pushing in high tides and strong winds.

More on this story in your Argyllshire Advertiser.