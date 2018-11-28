Storm Diana brings wind and high tides to Argyll

Watch our compilation video of stormy clips from Lochgilphead, Tarbert and Ardrishaig by clicking here

The latest winter low pressure weather front, named ‘Storm Diana’ arrived on the afternoon of Wednesday November 28, 2018, pushing in high tides and strong winds.

