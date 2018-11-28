Start Christmas with Santa in Tarbert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert will shine for Christmas.

With a few details still to be worked out, the big Christmas event in the village will happen at 6pm on Friday December 7.

Santa will be in his grotto at the Templar’s Hall, distributing presents with a cheery smile.

It is sure to be a great evening of festive fun, so don’t miss it.