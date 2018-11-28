Getting set for Lochgilphead festive switch-on

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The lights are up in Lochgilphead thanks to the efforts of staff from MacLeod Construction Ltd.

A team fitted the decorations on Sunday November 18 in brilliant autumn sunshine – and yes, Christmas lights fitted in autumn.

Following the transition away from Argyll and Bute Council taking the responsibility for Christmas decorations, the Lochgilphead festive lights committee is in the process of finalising the details.

But what can be announced is that the big Lochgilphead switch-on will take place on Friday November 30, starting at 7.30pm.