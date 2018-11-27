Tarbert golfers go home with trophies

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert golfers gathered at the Tarbert Hotel on Saturday November 17 for their annual dinner and presentation of prizes, where all those in attendance were treated to a superb meal.

Captain Chris Smyth, assisted by Eric McDougall, took charge of the presentation with Chris thanking Sheena Ferguson for her superb organising of the event while paying tribute to Steven Barclay and Gordon McCaffery who sadly passed away during the season.

Gents Club Champion John MacNab congratulated all the trophy winners and thanked the members for their support during the year.