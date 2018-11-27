Keep the MOJO burning – Citizen 9

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Following the recent outstanding MOJO festival of original music in Ardfern, the Argyllshire Advertiser takes a look at what the leading musical lights of Argyll are up to following their rockin’ display at MOJO.

Oban-based Citizen 9 started up in 2012 and have been getting rave reviews ever since, with their slick-edged, stoner rock sounds.

They’re grunge with enthusiasm, with the influence of Nirvana and Pearl Jam obvious to the ear, but their stage presence and energetic music set them apart.

Now considered the loyal OG’s of MOJO, having played at the first in 2017 from their debut ep ‘The Flood’, they again gave a solid set with new material, giving Craignish Village Hall possibly its first mosh pit.

The bass and drum components of Colin and Duncan are the driving force behind the grunge/stoner sound, lifting Tom’s excellent and vibrant guitar work to cut through. All while Andy delivers a throaty vocal supply of meaningful lyrics, reminiscent of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis, to complete their sound.

Guitarist Tom said: ‘Most tracks start with a bassline or a guitar part that turns into a jam, and other parts are added from there. Some tracks have a few clear section ideas brought to the band together, usually by Colin (the bassist). Once lyrics are written, there’s generally an unusual concept or idea in mind. Most tracks get written and rewritten several times over the course of months and, in some cases, years.’

When quizzed about their guilty pleasures Tom said: ‘For me there are a few Destiny’s Child/TLC ones, and Andy loves “When You Say Nothing At All” by Ronan Keating.’

Citizen 9 are working on finishing their first album which everyone is awaiting with eager anticipation. Their ep ‘The Flood’ is still available to buy on the Citizen 9 Facebook page @citizen9.oban and contains four must-have tracks from their trademark origins of melodic, rocking aspirations.