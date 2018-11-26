South Argyll Schools reach Bowl final

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

South Argyll Schools (SAS) travelled to Eastwood High School in Glasgow on Tuesday November 20 to play in the Scottish Schools Bowl semi-final.

The game was played in good conditions and the team were looking forward to building on their recent quarter final performance.

The game started with an early converted try for SAS but they were pulled back to 7-7 by half time. Early in the second half, SAS went behind when Eastwood scored but failed to convert. SAS then pulled ahead following some great play to lead 24-17.

With some excellent rugby on show from both teams, the hard fought contest finally saw SAS schools edging out Eastwood 24-22. Try scorers were Ewan MacArthur, Kyle Colville (2) and Lochlain Ellis.

The final is to be played on Wednesday December 5 at BT Murrayfield with the opposition still to be confirmed.