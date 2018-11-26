Join the Big Sleep Oot with Grub’s Up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Grub’s Up is moving out of the kitchen for a night to highlight the rise in homelessness.

Organised by Gill Hutton, the event will take place on Saturday December 15 at 8pm and will see people spending a night in the car park behind the ACHA building at Colchester Square, Lochgilphead.

Gill Hutton said: ‘There has been an increase of 25 per cent becoming homeless since 2001, with approximately 5,000 people sleeping rough at least once per year. Thirty eight children are assessed as homeless every day in Scotland. 649,000 households live in fuel poverty.’

The Big Sleep Oot is asking people to donate a rucksack containing warm clothes and toiletries which will be taken to Glasgow by Kate Macaulay and handed out to people on the street. Supported by Fyne Homes providing breakfast in the morning, Grub’s Up will also be providing soup, teas and coffee on the night.

The Big Sleep Oot is looking for buskers or anyone willing to share their stories about homelessness on the night.

Gill Hutton said: ‘We will not be subjected to or have threats of any violence to contend with, so we will never truly know the absolute horror that many people face but it will afford us the opportunity to collect much needed items and our hope is people are more empathetic towards the homeless in the future.

‘This is a national disgrace and every Scot needs to tell our government that this is not okay. Many homeless people suffer from addiction or mental health issues that go untreated. The fact we think some people are more deserving of our care and understanding than others is shameful.’

To get involved contact Gill Hutton at grubsup.argyll@gmail.com or through the Grub’s Up Recovery Cafe Facebook page.