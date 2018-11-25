RS Stovecraft has a sweet gift for a lucky winner

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Advertorial

RS Stovecraft is getting into the Christmas spirit with a special giveaway for one lucky winner.

Owners Ritchie Pannell and Sue MacPhee have filled a prize stove with sweeties and are asking for guesses as to how many are in the stuffed stove, along with a like and share of their Facebook post.

The winning guess will receive not only the UK-built Hamlet solution 5 multi-fuel 4.9kw stove, retailed at £599, but also all the sweets stuffed inside.

Their post on Facebook garnered more than 650 guesses in almost a week. For the less tech-savvy, there is also a small form available to fill out in store for a chance to win.

The winner will be announced on Saturday January 5 on their Facebook page @RSStovecraft.

Accessories or installation not included.