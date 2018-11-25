Police report – week 47

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Vehicle damaged

About 6pm on Tuesday November 13, the driver’s mirror of a white DAF lorry was damaged on the A83 between Ardrishaig and Inverneill when it was struck by an oncoming white van which failed to stop and report the incident. Police are investigating.

Assault

On Friday November 16 at 4pm a man was assaulted in Harbour Street, Tarbert, by another man. Police are investigating.

Damaged vehicle

The driver’s mirror of a silver Skoda Octavia was damaged on the A819 between Inveraray and Dalmally by an oncoming grey car which failed to stop and report the incident on Sunday November 18 at 10am. Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police office on telephone number 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.