Get stirred, not shaken with spoon carving

The issue of mental health is rarely out of the headlines, with experts warning of the need to look after our wellbeing in an increasingly stressful modern world.

One way of giving your mind a break – while creating something useful – is the carving of wood, and one man might just have the very thing.

Spoon carving.

Ian Glendinning has been green woodworking in Argyll for more than 25 years. It was after attending the Great Scottish Spoon Hoolie in April that Ian decided to see if there was enough interest here in Mid Argyll to start a spoon carving club.

He organised a series of four free taster sessions in Lochgilphead community centre through June and July and found that there was a demand to do more.

A venue for day-long workshops was needed, and Pete Creech and Oly Hemmings at the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation’s Centre at Barrandaimh were kind enough to offer the centre as a main venue for three workshops during August and October.

Another was held in the community centre on Saturday November 17, and all the participants were keen on the idea of starting a spoon carving club.

On Saturday December 15, again with the help of Pete and Oly, the inaugural meeting of the ‘The Fyne Stirrers’ spoon carving club will take place at the Barrandaimh. The club will meet on the third Sunday of every month at the centre.

Ian explained: ‘People are now finding a need to detach themselves, even if its only for a few hours from the dreaded mobile phone/social media lifestyle.

‘Some experts have seen the benefits of doing a craft like spoon carving as a mean to tackle some metal health issues.

‘When spoon carving you’re using very sharp tools so you have to be focused and as we say in the spoon carving world “get into the zone”.

‘You are working though various processes to creating something unique to yourself, the social aspect of learning and passing on knowledge, improving your own skill level, this all helps mental wellbeing. It also helps give you the confidence to try other crafts that are linked with spoon carving such as tool making and leatherwork or try another unrelated craft.’

He added: ‘It’s all good fun. We have some club tools so anyone can drop in and have a wee go or just pop in to see what its all about.’

PICS:

Focused on spoons and nothing else at Lochgilphead Community Centre. no_a47SpoonCarving02

And the end results are pretty impressive. no_a47SpoonCarving04

Ian Glendinning demonstrating his skills at the Lochgilphead Pictish and Celtic festival in the summer. 06_a47IanGlendinning01