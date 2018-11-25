Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 47

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead looking up

We hear a team has been found by the council to pull together a draft design for refurbishing Lochgilphead’s front green.

Much of this will, of necessity, take the form of drainage and other unseen aspects, but the £1.5 million project is in progress and can only be a good thing for the town.

The CARS funding applied for last week by the council would really complement an improved front green, giving Lochgilphead a significant opportunity to pull itself up by the bootstraps and become a destination, rather than somewhere to drive through as too often is the case.

Stand by promises

Michael Matheson spoke pretty well at last week’s A83 Task Force meeting, but it has to be a case of ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’. We have been fobbed off before with mitigation rather than a solution, and the Scottish Government must live up to its promises this time around.

Sleeping oot

The group of hardy souls taking to the streets next month to highlight homelessness deserve a pat on the back. Homelessness can be less visible in rural areas, but that does not mean it does not exist.