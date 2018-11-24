We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

With Christmas close enough to smell the stuffing, why not spend a Sunday afternoon seeking out those unique presents and stocking-fillers made by local artists and crafters in Argyll?

Skipness Village Hall is hosting a Christmas Craft Fayre with all sorts of arty items that will be cherished. The great range of stalls will be filled with jewellery, candles, woodwork and lots more from near and far.

There’s plenty to find that will not only help local economy and businesses, but will be a one-of-a-kind gift that will be loved for years to come.

There will also be an Argyll Hog Roast and fresh barista coffee served by Skippuccino to to keep you from dropping while shopping.

The Skipness Winter Craft Fayre is on Sunday November 25 from 11am to 3pm at Skipness Village Hall.