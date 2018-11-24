Santa Claus is coming to town

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Santa Claus has accepted Lochgilphead’s invitation to the annual Rotary Christmas Fayre on Saturday December 1.

Santa will land at the Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall, eager to see all the kids of the neighbourhood not on his naughty list. He will give out presents and grab a selfie with the kids out to see him.

Teas, coffee and cakes will be available, provided by the 19th Argyll Scouts and home baking will be on sale.

On top of that, the annual Rotary Christmas raffle will be drawn and tickets will be on sale to anyone who has not already purchased them from Rotarians at various locations in Lochgilphead, including Riverside Filling Station and the Co-op.

Funds raised are used for good causes throughout the area.