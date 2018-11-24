Lochgilphead students make money with Pudsey

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Pupils and staff all across Mid Argyll did their bit for Children in Need.

In doing something funny for money they helped Pudsey on his quest to help children all over Britain.

In Lochgilphead Joint Campus, the Spice Boys were created and, in true boy band fashion, disbanded after one hit. However, they have promised a farewell world tour for any loyal fans. Maybe they’ll be seen at Tiree next year.

The pupils across the joint campus, including the learning centre and the primary school, all contributed with bake sales, karaoke, face painting and dancing to earn more than £1,800.

Ewan Smith would like to thank the S6s for all their hard work raising money.

Children in Need aims to aid children across the UK in difficult situations such as illness, abuse, or homelessness.

This year’s Children in Need broadcast total got to a record-breaking £50,595,053, with more money coming in across the country.