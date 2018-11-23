Lochgilphead looks to ‘vibrant’ future with grant bid

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After years with its nose pressed up against the shop window, looking on enviously while other towns benefited from government funding, Lochgilphead may be about to get its turn.

And there is the potential for a double-dose of cash to improve the town, as a new scheme to improve the front green gets closer to reality.

Argyll and Bute Council last week submitted a £969,000 application to a fund offering support for conservation area-based regeneration initiatives. Delivered over a five-year period, the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) contributes to the repair and restoration of a town’s heritage buildings.

Towns which have recently had the benefit of a CARS project include Inveraray, Campbeltown and Rothesay. The improvement in the appearance of prominent buildings in these towns is plain to see and hopes are high Lochgilphead would get a similar lift – should the bid to Historic Environment Scotland (HES) be successful.

An Argyll and Bute spokesperson said: ‘This is a competitive process and HES will make its decision on awarding grants to applicants by March 2019. There is £10m in the fund to be allocated across Scotland.

‘Our focus is on taking every opportunity to ensure that our town centres are attractive, well maintained and vibrant places where people want to live, work, invest and visit.’

Lochgilphead Community Council has offered its support, and convener Andy Buntin said in a letter to Argyll and Bute Council: ‘A number of buildings within the town centre are in a poor condition and this is having a detrimental impact on the appearance of the town.

‘A CARS project would help to bring back a vibrancy within the town. Repairs to priority buildings and shop fronts will help to make the town centre a more appealing location for people to shop and spend time in.’

Councillor Dougie Philand said: ‘When you see the improvements in the building fabric of Campbeltown and Inveraray over recent years, this could be an exciting opportunity for Lochgilphead to benefit from CARS funding and regeneration funding. I do believe we are potentially in a really exciting era to improve the town.’

‘I am delighted to see Lochgilphead rise to the top of the council’s priority list for a CARS funding application and funding,’ said Councillor Sandy Taylor. ‘Local [council] members regularly receive calls for something to be done to ‘brighten’ the town up.

‘Recent CARS projects in Rothesay and Campbeltown, and most recently Inveraray, make such a difference not only in terms of appearance, but also the repair and future maintenance of older buildings.’

The CARS bid comes at a time when Argyll and Bute Council is preparing to launch a separate project worth £1.5 million to improve Lochgilphead’s front green and Colchester Square.

Andy Buntin continued: ‘A Lochgilphead CARS would complement this work and help make Lochgilphead town centre a more attractive place for people to visit.’