John’s bronze catch triggers Lochgair search

It was 58 years ago that he stumbled across one of the most significant archaeological finds in Mid Argyll, and now the search is on to track down the boy who found the bronze axe head.

It was in May 1960 that John McShane, then said to have been aged 14, found a bronze axe head after stepping on it while fishing near the An Abhrain Mhor burn – adjacent to the dam at Loch Glashan.

It was around the same time, during the hot spring of 1960, that a log boat was also discovered while the water was low.

Forestry worker Lachlan Bell, also a member of the local archaeological society, shovelled silt over this ancient artefact to prevent it disintegrating. There followed a fascinating archaeological dig on the Loch Glashan Crannog.

The boat – estimated to date from around the 2nd to 4th century AD – and its associated finds, are currently the centre of the Scotland’s Early Peoples exhibit in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

The story of this dig and the importance of the Loch Glashan settlements will be brought to life in Lochgair at the second Long Memories exhibition, to be held over four days from this weekend.

The bronze axe head now has its home at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, but it can be seen in Mid Argyll as it is currently on loan to Kilmartin Museum.

It is described as ‘a late bronze age looped, socketed and decorated axe’

Organising the Long Memories exhibition is Lochgair Association, and Marion Lacey of the group said: ‘We would love to find out whether John McShane is still around. We understand that he was from Furnace so maybe the McShane family is still there or thereabouts?

‘We would love to know if they are and if they can tell us more about his story.’

Fraser Bell from Lochgair, who has taken a keen interest in supporting the attempt by Lochgair Association to record some of the social and archaeological history associated with Lochgair, confirmed that his father, Lachlan was the man who found, and preserved, the log boat.

Marion continued: ‘As a local association we’re very grateful for the support we’ve been given by experts, but without the initiatives of folk like John McShane and Lachlan Bell, these treasures from former times would have been lost forever.’

The Long Memories exhibition will take place in Lochgair Village Hall from 2pm to 5pm over four days from Saturday November 24 to Tuesday November 27.

PICS:

The axe head discovered by John McShane in 1960. no_a47AxeHead02

Preserved by quick-thinking Lachlan Bell, the Loch Glashan log boat. no_a46LochgairBoat01