Tarbert art will be on show in Glasgow

A Glasgow exhibition celebrating the talent and creativity of young people will feature budding artists from Argyll.

The free exhibition at Maryhill Burgh Halls will be opened on Saturday November 24 by award-winning Scottish artist Jacqueline Donachie. It will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 4pm.

Celebrate ART is a project developed by young people and five partner organisations for the Year of Young People 2018.

The partners are:

• Engage Scotland, the National Association for Gallery Education

• The Fruitmarket Gallery, Edinburgh

• The John Byrne Award

• Templar Arts & Leisure Centre, Tarbert, Argyll

• Tramway, Glasgow

Through Celebrate ART, groups of young people have worked with artists at partner venues to co-produce a series of artworks. The exhibition in Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday November 24/25 will be the first time the young people from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Tarbert and beyond have exhibited their artwork together.

Artwork produced by young people from all three gallery partners involved will be on show, including a performance developed by the young people working with the Fruitmarket Gallery.

Eight young artists from Tarbert worked with themes related to the sea. They developed utopian architectural ideas on how it might be possible to live in the sea and took inspiration from the beauty of the sea, waves and drifts to create patterns to be used as a print on fabric, or laser cut as a sculptural element.

Their work will be on display at Maryhill Burgh Halls before being exhibited at the Rockfield Centre in Oban on December 8/9.

All the young people’s artworks use a mix of digital and analogue art techniques and they are partly responsive – they react to the visitor’s presence. Visually they relate to contemporary and parametric design and the sound elements feed back to the visitor’s touch.

One of the projects they will show is a collaboration between a young artist and a young scientist to create an audio-visual piece about sound pollution in the sea.

The young artists will be at the exhibition to talk visitors through the artwork they have created.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: ‘The Celebrate ART

project presents a fantastic opportunity for young people to explore their creative skills and to express themselves through visual arts. It is great to see young aspiring artists being actively supported and encouraged to hone their skills. We are delighted to be supporting Celebrate ART as part of the Year of Young People 2018 celebrations.’

Celebrate ART is supported by Creative Scotland and the Year of Young

People 2018 Event Fund, managed by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s

Events Directorate. The project is managed by Engage Scotland.