RS Stovecraft have a sweet gift for a lucky winner

RS Stovecraft is getting into the Christmas spirit with a special giveaway for one lucky winner.

Ever the crafty lot, the owners Ritchie Pannell and Sue MacPhee have filled a prize stove with sweeties and are asking for guesses as to how many are in the stuffed stove, along with a like and share of their Facebook post.

Ritchie has had fun winding up customers, saying: ‘What you’ve got to think is, do I look devious enough to fill the back with rolled up newspapers?’

The winning guess will receive not only the UK-built Hamlet solution 5 multi-fuel 4.9kw stove, retailed at £599, but also all the sweets stuffed inside and the gold and red ribbon bow on top.

And in case anyone’s suspicious that the number of sweets may have gone down in the time until January, Ritchie says: ‘I’ve taken the handle off it and clamped the back so no one can sneak a sweet.’

Sue added: ‘Otherwise by the time the competition finishes the winning answer will be three.’

Their post on Facebook has already garnered more than 650 guesses in almost a week and have sent their viewership from 300 likes to more than 800. For the less tech-savvy, there is also a small form available to fill out in store for a chance to win.

RS Stovecraft has expanded as well, with more crafty gifts spread among the stoves. Home comforts such as candles and candle holders, baskets, aromatherapy oils and even Christmas decorations all in the theme of fire and wood have kept the duo busy.

The winner will be announced on Saturday January 5 on their Facebook page @RSStovecraft.

Accessories or installation not included.