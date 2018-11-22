Poetry and paint combine at Fraser MacIver’s booksigning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Artist, life drawing instructor, painter and printmaker, Fraser MacIver can now add author to that list.

After two attempts at publishing the standard way, Fraser MacIver finally self published the short 50-page volume this autumn. The poetry book, named Five Moons of the Golden Moss, is filled with intricate drawings and is already selling worldwide.

Fraser MacIver was at Argyll Book Centre on Saturday November 17 to speak to lovers of his little blue starry book and to sign copies.

The poem, an oblique fictional and speculative narrative, spans a vast chronology in time, specifically the pre-Christian period from 500 BC to the time of the Norse invasions roughly around 700-800 AD.

With his paintings around him, Fraser was busy drawing and painting while signing and shaking hands, selling a few of these too.

On his Facebook page Fraser MacIver said: ‘A lovely cloudless warm November Saturday. Many thanks to Eli of Argyll Book Centre and all my old and new fans and supporters who bought the book generously.’

Five Moons of the Golden Moss is available at Lulu.com and signed copies are available from The Wagon, Crinan Canal.

PIC:

Author Fraser MacIver signing copies of his new book. no_a44FraserMacIver01

Five Moons of the Golden Moss. no_a44FraserMacIver01