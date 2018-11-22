Hop along to see Mister Toad’s Adventures

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll Musical Society performers are leaping into a production of The Adventures of Mister Toad.

The show is based on Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows and follows the daring and hilarious exploits of Toad, played by Jay Helbert, and his friends Badger, played by Alan Steele, Mole, played by Eve Maxwell, and Rat, played by Shona Keith.

Along the way they meet Clerk, played by Ian Salmon, Magistrate, Alison McGinty, Police officer, Holly Herbert, Rose, Rhona Love, Aunt, Ruth Love, James, Holly Helbert and have their way of life threatened by Chief Weasel, Morag Cupples.

The Adventures of Mister Toad is a rollicking, fun-filled musical for all the family and everyone seems to be getting involved, since the production has a wide cast, with children from neighbouring villages playing the Riverside animals.

The animals of Riverside are made up of Fiona Cupples, Thomas Green, Maisie Gilmour, Andrew John, Finlay Love, Rowan MacDonald, Robyn MacFie, Lorna McKellar and Baxter Nesbit.

As owner of Toad Hall, Mr Toad is rich and has money to burn. He is a loud and somewhat overbearing toad who goes from one craze to the next, wasting his fortune along the way.

All seems idyllic but for the Wild Wood where the weasels live. Led by the strutting, nasty Chief Weasel they have one ambition – to take over the riverbank and Toad Hall.

Everyone’s pulling their weight to make a great show too, with Morag Cupples and Ruth Love handling the costumes, Eve Maxwell co-ordinating the choreography and the set created by show producer Sheila Campbell, Jim Curnyn and Ian Salmon. Directing music is Fiona MacDonald, helping backstage is Jim Curnyn and John Hay and lighting by Gary Wilson. Alo helping out is Eunice Salmon with prompts, Joanna Green and Ian Salmon creating the programme and friends of the Mid Argyll Musical Society providing refreshments.

Everything will be revealed at nightly shows starting at 7.30pm from Wednesday November 21 to Saturday November 24 at Ardrishaig Public Hall.

Tickets, priced £8 and £6, are available from The Archway, Lochgilphead, Flowers by Morna, Ardrishaig, or on the evening at the door.