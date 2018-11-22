Drivers warned to expect delays as Erskine Bridge resurfaced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drivers heading over the Erskine Bridge between 8pm on Friday November 30 and 6am on Monday December 3 face major disruption as Scotland TranServ carries out resurfacing work.

Scotland TranServ will resurface 1.2 kilometres of the M898 southbound between the Erskine Bridge and the M8 as part of the strategic trunk road maintenance programme.

The Erskine Bridge is a main link from Argyll to the central belt and the work is expected to cause major disruption.

There will be a diversion but drivers are urged to consider alternative transport plans for the weekend, with severe delays of two hours expected on the A82 southbound.

Live trunk road updates are available by following @trafficscotland on Twitter or visiting trafficscotland.org. Further details on an alternative route are available on the Scotland TranServ website.