Announcements – 23rd November 2018

DEATHS

ROBERTSON – Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on November 15, 2018, Alexander John Robertson (Alex), in his 73rd year, 4 Glentorran Place, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Sheena Dewar, much loved dad of Alex, Ryan, Keziah and Lyn and a loving brother and uncle. A funeral service will take place in the Highland Parish Church, today, Friday, November 23, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the British Lung Foundation.

WALKER – Margot, died peacefully, at the Erskine Home, on November 20, 2018, aged 98, devoted wife to Richard, beloved mother of Nick, Susie McAlpine and Fru Goudge, much loved grandmother of Alice, Robert, Tom, Laura, Martha, Jessie, Ella, Harry, Kit and Patrick, and great grandmother of fourteen children. Grateful thanks to her niece, Sarah Walker, for loving care during Margot’s time in Scotland. Many thanks to all the staff at Yarrow Ward, Erskine Home in Bishopton, whose unfailing care made Margot’s last few years safe and comfortable. Thanks to Roddy and Fiona at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors. There will be a private cremation service. A ‘Remembering Margot Service’ will be held at St John’s Renfield Church, Kelvinside, Glasgow at 2.00pm, on Saturday, December 1, 2018, to be followed by tea in the hall. All welcome. No flowers please, and donations will go to the Erskine Home. In May of 2019 there will be a memorial service at Ashampstead Church in Berkshire.

acknowledgements

BLACK – Jenny, Duncan and family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of Duncan. Special thanks to the staff at the Kintyre Care Home for their special care and support, to Rev William Crossan for his comforting service and words, to Kenny and Rhys Blair for their professional and personal services, to the Ardshiel Hotel for their good food and homely welcome, and to all family and friends who attended Duncan’s funeral.

MILNE – The nieces and nephews of the late Margaret Milne would like to thank all friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards, and all who paid their respects at the church and graveside. Thanks are also due to the Kintyre Care Home staff for their kindness and attention during Margaret’s stay, to the doctors who attended Margaret ,to Kenneth Blair and staff for all their efficient, dignified and thoughtful funeral arrangements, to Rev William Crossan for his spiritual support and beautiful service at church and graveyard, to Mr David Gardiner for his excellent organ playing at the church, and to the Ardshiel Hotel for reception after the burial. A collection at the church raised funds for Alzheimer Scotland.

IN MEMORIAMS

ANDERSON – In loving memory of our dear sister, Isobel, who passed away November 24, 2016.

Loved and missed every day.

– Angus and Margaret.

COFFIELD – In loving memory of Amanda, a precious wife and loving mother, who passed away November 23, 2016.

May the winds of love blow softly,

And whisper so you’ll hear,

We will always love and miss you,

And wish that you were here.

Too dearly loved to be forgotten.

– Steven and Brooke xxx.

COFFIELD – In loving memory of our dear sister-in-law and loving auntie, Amanda.

Always in our thoughts.

– Zaa, Leighanne, Ariana and James.

COFFIELD – In loving memory of my dear daughter-in-law, Amanda.

Forever in my thoughts.

– Vivian xx.