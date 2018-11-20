Kapten Trio captivates MAAA audience

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Saturday November 17’s rare wall to wall sunshine and several media events could well have kept the MAAA’s loyal audience at home but, luckily for them, they chose to come and hear the Kapten Trio deliver a superb afternoon of quality chamber music.

The trio, consisting of Kristi Kapten on piano, Rachel Spencer on violin and Duncan Strachan on cello, was created in 2011 when they were all studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Since then they have made waves in this genre and in 2017 were selected as Ensemble in Residence for Enterprise Music Scotland – a post they will hold until 2019.

Performing chamber music is not just about the music, it is about communication between the participants. All the works chosen for this concert gave the players ample opportunity to demonstrate this, and they did so in spades, creating many very moving moments. This was particularly visible between Rachel and Duncan – maybe something to do with their upcoming wedding?

The concert opened with Beethoven’s Op.11 ‘Gassenbauer’ Trio. This early and well known trio – often with clarinet rather than violin – is exuberant Beethoven and was really good fun. The opening cello solo of the slow movement was particularly beautiful.

The Trio’s second choice was Debussy’s little known early trio in G maj. which only came to light 30 years ago. Although hard to recognise as penned by the composer, it is a gorgeous work full of great tunes and changing moods. It was played with great sensitivity carrying the audience along on great waves of sound.

Post-interval we were introduced to Christos Hatzis’s ‘Old Photographs’ which Kristi had come across in a library. Many were probably wondering what on earth they were going to hear but it was actually a very approachable and enjoyable piece. It started with a backward glance to the 19th century and then launched into a riotous tango section before returning to earlier times.

The Grand Finale was Mendelssohn’s first piano trio in D min. A classic of the genre, it is a joy from first to last note with its two passionate outer movements, lyrical ‘song without words’ Andante and fairy-like Scherzo. The whole was delivered with great passion and integrity. Finally a special mention must be given to Kristi for making light of some fiendishly difficult piano parts.

This was a perfect ending to an afternoon of uplifting music making.

PIC:

Rachel Spencer, Kristi Kapten and Duncan Strachan of Kapten Trio. no_a47KaptenTrio01