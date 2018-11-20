Glashan log boat launches Lochgair Long Memories

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A historic log boat would have been lost forever but for the prompt action of a Lochgair forestry worker who was also a member of the local archaeological society.

He shovelled mud over this ancient artefact to prevent it disintegrating in the hot spring of 1960. This triggered the history-changing dig on the Loch Glashan Crannog. The boat – estimated to date from around the 2nd to 4th century AD – and its associated finds, are currently the centre of the Scotland’s Early Peoples exhibit in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

The story of this dig and the importance of the Loch Glashan settlements will be brought to life in Lochgair at the second Long Memories exhibition, to be held over four days later this month.

Also featuring will be the the 217-year wait for the building of the Lochgair church, along with the story of the brave fishermen who built it out of rubble from the hillside.

With the help of volunteers from the Friends of the Argyll Papers at Inveraray Castle, a petition was found that showed that as long ago as 1650 there had been a request to split the parish of Glassary, which extended at that time Loch Awe to Loch Fyne, into three new parishes, one of which would have been Lochgair with its own church. This never happened.

The work on the rescue of the historic Asknish House also looks like attracting a lot of interest.

‘We are really pleased that once again villagers have responded with photographs to liven up the telling of the story of Lochgair,’ said Marion Lacey of the Lochgair Association and one of the exhibition organisers.

‘We are grateful to folk like Katinka Dalglish, Curator for Archaeology at Kelvingrove, and to local writer Marian Pallister, whose book Argyll Curiosities features some unanswered questions related to Loch Glashan and who is keen to support oral history projects like ours.’

The organisers hope that folk from neighbouring areas will come to the exhibition and share some of their own memories and finds.

The Long Memories exhibition will take place in Lochgair Village Hall from 2pm to 5pm over four days from Saturday November 24 to Tuesday November 27.