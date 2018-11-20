Dalmally hosts end of season sheep sale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

United Auctions held its end of season sale of all classes lambs and sheep at Dalmally Auction Mart.

A mixed entry of stock sold to a good ringside of buyers at the sale on Friday November 16. Lambs recorded a rise of £2.38 on the year. Ewes sold at similar rates.

Principal lots and prices

Top prices per head

Lambs

SUFFx: £50.50 – Ardchatten HF

TEXx: £68.00 – Tiretigan : £59.00 – Ardchatten HF : £55.00 – Tiretigan : £50.00 – Ardchatten HF.

CHEV: £42.00 – Maam Farm.

MULE: £45.00 – Birchfield.

BF: £50.00 – Waterland : £48.00 – Invernahyle : £45.00 – Ardchatten HF : £44.00 – Glenfeochan Estate.

Ewes

TEX: £47.00 – Lephinkill Farm.

MULE: £37.00 – Drimnin Estate.

BF: £31.00 and £28.00 – Simec Lochaber.

Top prices per kilo

Lambs

SUFFx: 160p – Ardchatten HF

TEXx: 153p – Drimnin Estate : 153p – Tiretigan Farm : 151p – Tiretigan Farm.

CHEV: 131p – Maam Farm.

MULE: 141p – Birchfield : 138p – Simec Lochaber : 133p – Couston Farm.

BF: 141p – Glenfeochan Estate : 141p – Maam Farm : 135p and 125p – Invernahyle : 125p – Ardchatten HF.