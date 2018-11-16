Walk from Portavadie hopes to draw crowds

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Argyll long distance walking route is in need of public help to ensure vital upgrades are carried out.

The Loch Lomond and Cowal Way winds through a breathtaking 57 miles of landscape between Portavadie on Loch Fyne and Inveruglas at Loch Lomond.

Founder James McLuckie established the Cowal Way 18 years ago and work continues to enhance the experience for walkers and mountain bikers.

The route is managed by the Colintraive and Glendaruel Development Trust, and over the next year the group plans to carry out £50,000 of improvements through a crowdfunding campaign. Two particular sections of the way – one near the world famous Cobbler and the other at Ascog Castle near Portavadie – need attention.

Project manager John Meiklejohn said: ‘In the next 12 months we want to take the Loch Lomond and Cowal Way to the next level, creating an outstanding and accessible outdoor experience for walkers, cyclists, and runners of all ages and abilities. And without appealing to the public this essential work will not get done.’

A crowdfunding campaign will go live on Crowdfunder.co.uk early next week.

Not only will contributors earn the warm glow of satisfaction from supporting the Argyll economy, but there are other rewards.

For £10 you get a ‘big thank you’ online – but the rewards go up from there.

£25 will bag you a signed copy of the original edition The Cowal Way Guide Book by James McLuckie, founder of the Cowal Way.

For £100 you will receive a limited edition 10in by 8in print of the Loch Lomond and Cowal Way signed by renowned Glasgow landscape artist Julie Arbuckle.

There are guided walks, runs and cycling trips available for higher contributions, but the real star prizes are a seaplane tour for up to eight people, plus a unique copper cup in a presentation box for £1,000 – limited to two prizes.

Or, for £5,000, you could star in your own drone-shot walking or cycling group film. And you will get a hamper with unique gifts and an invite to an exclusive celebration dinner with our patrons at an award-winning Cowal restaurant – including an overnight stay at a top hotel.

The crowdfunding campaign opens on Monday November 19 at midday.