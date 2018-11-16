Tarbert goes a pinkish tinge for charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Corner House in Tarbert held a quiz night with a pink theme for breast cancer – thanks to Uncle Martin and Allie.

The £50 prize donated by the Corner House for the winner was returned to the fund by the winning team. Prizes were also given to the team with the lowest points and the team with the best name, and altogether a massive £472 was raised.

Another successful coffee morning was held, and though the village was quiet £708 was raised on the day.

Organiser Margaret MacNeill said: ‘Thank you very much to all for donating and supporting the event, also a huge thanks to all the willing helpers.’