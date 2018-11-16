Sports club lottery results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drawn on Monday November 12, Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers were 5, 6 and 16. There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £800.

Also drawn on Monday, Kilmory Camanachd Club’s lottery numbers were 8, 14 and 16. There were no winners and next week’s jackpot will be £500.

Inveraray Shinty Club’s lottery numbers were x, xx and xx. There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £xxx.