Sports club lottery results
Drawn on Monday November 12, Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers were 5, 6 and 16. There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £800.
Also drawn on Monday, Kilmory Camanachd Club’s lottery numbers were 8, 14 and 16. There were no winners and next week’s jackpot will be £500.
Inveraray Shinty Club’s lottery numbers were x, xx and xx. There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £xxx.