Selfless David up for national donor award

Firefighter David MacInnes from Lochgilphead has been named as a finalist at this year’s Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards.

After donating his stem cells to a patient who needed a lifesaving transplant, David went on to raise awareness of stem cell donation in schools, wrote a blog post about his donation, encouraged others to join the register and ran the London Marathon for Anthony Nolan. His selfless actions also featured in the pages of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

David will be recognised as a Donor Champion by the blood cancer charity.

The Donor Champion of the Year award will be given to someone who has used their experience of donating stem cells to further inspire others to support the charity or to dispel myths and misconceptions about the process.

David joined the Anthony Nolan register when his best friend’s cousin was affected by leukaemia. He was matched with a patient in need and donated his stem cells in 2015.

David has continued to show his support for Anthony Nolan, raising £4,695 by completing the London Marathon 2018, attending recruitment events and organising several discos in Lochgilphead to raise money for the charity.

David said: ‘I was a bit surprised to be shortlisted, to be honest. It’s not something I ever expected to be nominated for. It’s certainly not why I’ve done the work I have for the charity. I felt proud that someone felt strong enough to nominate me and I will continue to do what I can for this amazing charity.’

Anthony Nolan matches those willing to donate their stem cells to blood cancer patients in need of lifesaving transplants. The charity also carries out vital research into stem cell matching and transplants, to make sure every person in need gets the best possible treatment.

Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, says: ‘Congratulations to David on being shortlisted in the 2018 Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards.

‘Every day at least five people begin their search for a matching unrelated stem cell donor to treat their blood cancer or blood disorder. We’re incredibly lucky to have so many people supporting Anthony Nolan’s vital work to find a match for everyone in need of a lifesaving transplant. David has excelled over the last year by putting a great deal of time and energy into supporting Anthony Nolan.

Henny added: ‘We want to say a massive thank you, and congratulations, to David and we are looking forward to celebrating with him at the Tower of London.’

The awards ceremony will be held on November 22 at the Tower of London. For more information on the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards please visit www.anthonynolan.org/awards.

PICS:

Raising money and awareness for Anthony Nolan and stem cell donation. 08_a37davidmacinness1

David on his way to completing the London Marathon. no_a17davidmacinnes01