Ladies join forces to boost Beatson

Two Mid Argyll women fighting cancer are joining forces to help a charity that has come to mean the world to them.

Maria MacKenzie, owner of Icon hairdressers in Lochgilphead, and Yvie Young, a nurse at Mid Argyll Hospital, are running a special raffle in aid of the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Maria spent six weeks attending the Beatson centre in Glasgow to receive chemotherapy and radiotherapy after she discovered a lump on her neck that turned out to be cancerous.

Half way through her own chemotherapy for breast cancer, Yvie cannot speak highly enough of the Beatson.

She told The Argyllshire Advertiser:’It has been a huge support and the services and treatment are free. It is just such a great place,’ she said.

‘It’s so calm and relaxed, it is like a spa,’ Maria added. ‘The Beatson is just a special place, so we wanted to put something back.’

The girls are pulling together a prize raffle to be drawn on Christmas eve, and are asking local businesses to consider offering prizes.

Tickets will be available from December 1 from Icon and Sei Bella hairdressers and from Yvie herself.

‘We already have some brilliant prizes lined up, so look out for more coming up,’said Maria.

And if you would like to offer a prize, speak to Maria or Yvie.