Kilmory Sports Centre project – slow but steady progress

Plans to create a new multi-use sports centre at Kilmory are making progress – but it has been slow, according to one of the people behind the project.

Speaking at the latest meeting of Lochgilphead Community Council on Monday November 12, Peter Hogbin of Kilmory Woodlands confirmed that Argyll and Bute Council was ‘minded’ to hand over the land in question, but that no valuation had yet been carried out.

Lottery funding has, however, been received to prepare a bid to the Scottish Land Fund to purchase the ground.

In need of its own pitch, Mid Argyll Rugby Club is leading the project, with interest also from Mid Argyll Athletics Club and Mid Argyll Shooting Club.

There are hopes the sports centre might also include a football pitch with running track and spectator terraces alongside a tennis court, archery range and BMX track.

Mr Hogbin said: ‘There is progress, but it is desperately slow. I’m afraid we just can’t push and faster.’

Community Council chairman Andy Buntin replied: ‘It’s good to see something progressing, even if it is slow.’