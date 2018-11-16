Announcements – 16th November 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

MARRIAGES

BURTON – MACBRAYNE

At Glasgow City Chambers, on Thursday, October 25, 2018, Alex, eldest son of Ela and the late John Burton, Nottingham, to Rona Caroline, youngest daughter of Campbell and Mairi MacBrayne, Southend.

DEATHS

ANDERSON – Peacefully at home, 6 Rhudal Cottages, Drumlemble, on November 11, 2018, Kate McVicar, in her 78th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Archibald Anderson, much loved mum of Janet, Archie and Alister and a loving granny of Gavin, Scott and Lynsay.

MILNE – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on November 10, 2018, Margaret McEachran Sinclair, in her 96th year, formerly of Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown and Drumlemble, dearly beloved wife of the late William Milne, loving eldest daughter of the late Hugh and Elizabeth Sinclair and a much loved aunt and great aunt.

MACFARLANE – On November 10, 2018, suddenly, at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Joyce Cecilia MacFarlane, Arcadia, Tarbert, in her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Ian MacFarlane, dear step-mother of Fiona and Deirdre and loving step-grandmother to Lara. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at Cardross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to RNLI.

STEWART – Peacefully, at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig, on November 10, 2018, Francis John (Frank) Stewart, in his 93rd year, formerly of Barrmor View, Kilmartin and 4 Highbank Park, Lochgilphead, beloved husband of the late Ina McIntyre (Islay), adored father of Frances and Gavin, much loved father-in-law of Jim and Aileen, and devoted grandpa to Eilidh and Mairi. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle, and a good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 11.15am. Family flowers only please. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

WYLIE – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 8, 2018, Andrew Ferguson Wylie, in his 83rd year, 25 Kirk Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved father of Bobby, Sandra and Gemma and a loving granda.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CRAIG – Maureen, Allan and family would like to thank all friends and relations for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in the recent sad loss of their dad, Hugh. Special thanks to carers and neighbours who looked after Hugh over the years, to Father David Connor for leading the celebration of Hugh’s life, to the Stag Hotel for lunch and hospitality, and to Roddy, Cammy and Fiona for their very thoughtful and professional services. Thanks to those who contributed to the retiral collection for Kilmory Shinty Club, which raised £150.

MACLEAN – The family of the late Donnie (Purdy) MacLean would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy and cards of condolences following the sad news of Donnie’s sudden death. Thank you to the Rev Matthew Ramsay for conducting a lovely service at Southend Parish Church, to organist David McEwan, and to James McCallum for his accordian recital. The retiral collection at the service raised £1,170.97, which will be donated to the British Heart Foundation and Kintyre Cancer Palliative Care. Thank you to Southend Hall committee and all those who contributed to the buffet tea after the service, and to T A Blair Funeral Directors for their care, support and dignified funeral arrangements.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACQUARRIE – In memory of Christine, our sister, who died November 5, 2005.

– Kenneth and Hamish.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of James, son of Stewart and the late Alice McGougan, who died November 21, 1986.

The leaves and the flowers may wither,

The golden sun may set,

But the hearts that loved you dearly,

Are the hearts that will not forget.

Missing you.

– Your loving father and sister, Heather.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, James, died November 21, 1986.

Forever in our hearts.

– Stewart, Heather and family.

MCSPORRAN – In loving memory of our niece and cousin, Connie-marie, died November 18, 2009, aged 7 years.

We do not need a special day to bring you to our minds,

The memories we have of you are the everlasting kind.

Loved and remembered every day.

– From family, at home and away.

MITCHELL – In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother (Jeannie), died November 15, 1996.

Many years now since you passed away,

But in our hearts you’ll forever stay.

– From all the family x.

WATSON – In loving memory of Janet Watson, a loving wife and mother, who died November 19, 2007.

Daily in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

– Jim and Robin.

WIKE – Dave, two years since you’ve gone, but I keep you safe in my heart forever.

– Christine.