Nothing dal about these Kilmartin quizzers

A quiz and curry night was held at Kilmartin Museum Café in aid of the Kilmartin Museum redevelopment project.

The evening on Saturday November 10 was a roaring success thanks to the generosity of those who came along and the local businesses who donated to the evening, not to mention the expertise of the quizmaster Blair Duncan and the delicious curry.

The winning team won a hamper of goodies donated by many of the Kilmartin café’s local suppliers, including smoked salmon from Murray Smoked Products, haggis and bacon from Ramsays of Carluke, smoked Gigha Halibut, preserves from Diverse Preserves in Kilmichael, and even a Kilmartin Café apron.

Fyne Ales donated the perfect accompaniment to curry, a cask of their lovely Hurricane Jack Ale, and Winston Churchill Venison donated all the venison for the venison curry.

The evening raised an amazing £737, which will go towards the Kilmartin Museum Redevelopment Project, which is a major £6.8 million project that will gain the recognition that Kilmartin Glen and the Museum deserves as an international centre for archaeology.

Funding for the Redevelopment Project is ongoing and if you would like to help in any way you can find out how by visiting www.kilmartin.org/redevelopment/donations/ and you can stay up to date by checking the Kilmartin Museum Facebook page.