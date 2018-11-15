Additional districts story

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ardrishaig

Look out for the Diecast Model Show in Ardrishaig at the beginning of next month.

Organised by Alan ‘Goldie’ Ross with other model enthusiasts, this year’s show at Ardrishaig Public Hall will support the Beatson raffle being organised by Yvie Young and Maria MacKenzie – see page 4 in this week’s edition.

The Diecast Model Show will be staged on Saturday and Sunday December 8 and 9 between 10am and 4pm each day.