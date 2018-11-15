A century on from the Armistice – Mid Argyll reflects

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Steady rainfall did nothing to prevent the people of Mid Argyll – of all ages – from turning out in silent tribute.

On the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice which brought to an end the Great War of 1914-18, they gathered to remember not only the fallen in wars, but also those who have sacrificed in so many different ways to this day.

There were prayers for peace, healing and accord among nations.

A large number of people gathered at Lochgilphead war memorial to pay their respects. Reverend Hilda Smith opened by reading the names of those lost in conflict. It was a moving tribute, all the more sombre in the grey dampness. But there was hope, too, amid quiet reflection, with a prayer for peace and reconciliation.

Parade commander for the occasion was ex Sapper Joe Geekie, vice chairman of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day. Mid Argyll Pipe Band led the march, with Pipe Major Craig Lang playing the moving pipe air Flowers o’ the Forest. Before that, 17-year-old trumpet player Jessica Tanner expertly played The Last Post.

A stunning display of poppies around the parish church took centre stage in Inveraray, while a special peal rang out in tribute from the Bell Tower.

A procession led by Inveraray and District Pipe Band marched down the main street to the town’s striking war memorial. Reverend Roderick Campbell spoke of the many devastating losses of The Great War. ‘To have fought for four years in the mud and the hell and the evil of trenches is something far beyond our comprehension and so we remember,’ he said.

‘Our coming together is representative of all those who have lost of their own kind, their own kith and their own kin.’

Children of Inveraray Primary School recited the names of those lost as the wreaths were laid.

Tarbert folk turned out in numbers to the village war memorial, which had received a recent spruce up courtesy of Tarbert firefighters.

The scenes were repeated across the region as people gathered in remembrance.

Lest we forget.