Shinty round-up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Promoted Inveraray hand out awards

Inveraray Shinty Club will hold its annual awards dinner at the Inveraray Inn on Saturday November 17.

The club will present prizes for player of the year and reflect on a season in which they achieved promotion back to the Marine Harvest Premiership after a three-year gap.

Anyone looking for tickets can contact Euan McMurdo on 07824 367996.

Camanachd Association signs Scottish LGBT Sports Charter

The Camanachd Association has become a signatory to the Equality Network’s Scottish LGBT Sports Charter.

The charter is a tool for organisations involved in the delivery of sport to visibly support the better inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Scottish sport.

By signing up to the charter the association is making a commitment to better include LGBT people in shinty and sending a signal of support for the charters principles of inclusion.

Scott Cuthbertson from Equality Network said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome the Camanachd Association as a signatory to the Scottish LGBT Sports Charter. We know that LGBT people can face barriers to sport wherever they live in Scotland, as shinty has a unique sporting reach in Scotland’s Highlands and Islands; we welcome their commitment to inclusive sport. We’re looking forward to working with them to better include LGBT people in the iconic game of shinty.’

Camanachd Association national development manager Graham Cormack added: ‘I am delighted to sign the charter on behalf of the Camanachd Association. Shinty rightly prides itself on being a sport embedded within its communities. Becoming a signatory is also part of our action plan in our progression from foundation to intermediate level in the National Equality Standards.

‘We look forward to working with Equality Network to ensure we do provide the best opportunities for inclusion.’

Taynuilt holds shinty awards night

Taynuilt Shinty Club held its end of season prize-giving in the golf clubhouse, Taynuilt.

Players, their partners and sponsors enjoyed a meal provided by the ladies of the committee.

The trophies were presented by John Keeney from Dawnfresh Seafoods Ltd, the club’s main sponsor.