Fireworks light up Tarbert sky

As they have done for the past few years, Tarbert’s firefighters organised a stunning display of fireworks.

Led by Aggie Dennis, they raised funds through the year to support the show, which was set off from the Beilding on the village harbour on Friday November 2.

Refreshments were on hand and the firefighters wasted no time in getting the collecting tin round for next year’s display.