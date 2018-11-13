Margaret’s artistic quest for Scottish labyrinths

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Local artist, Margaret Ker has been studying and creating outdoor labyrinths for a number of years and this summer she spent a wonderful time walking labyrinths and visiting rock carvings on Vancouver Island.

Prehistoric rock art such as the cup and ring marks found in Argyll are thought to be the precursors of Labyrinths and this adds to Margaret’s fascination with the subject.

There are more than 70 labyrinths on Vancouver Island and that is why Margaret chose to go there. She is now interested in mapping and visiting the labyrinths in Scotland.

She has discovered the existence of at least 40, with one of those at Taynish Nature Reserve, by Tayvallich. There is also one on Mull, Iona, Islay, Lismore, and there is a well-trodden labyrinth path at Ganavan Sands near Oban.

There is a labyrinth renaissance happening around the world today. People often ask what the difference is between a labyrinth and a maze. A maze is a puzzle intended to amuse and confuse – a labyrinth has one single, visible path leading to the centre and out again.

They are patterns with a purpose. Walking a labyrinth gives us a chance to take time out from our busy lives and they are fun to walk with friends

and family or quietly on your own.

An exhibition of Margaret’s paintings on Labyrinths and Rock Art can be viewed at The Dochas Gallery, Dochas Carers Centre, Lochgilphead from Monday November 19, running until early January.

A preview of the exhibition will take place between 5pm and 8pm on Friday November 16.