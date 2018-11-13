Let Mary’s Meals take the wrap this Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mary’s Meals provides important meals to some of the world’s poorest children at school.

To pay for this 24-hour-a-day, seven days a week operation, Mary’s Meals shops are forever looking for new ways to bring in money – and Lochgilphead leads the way.

From pretty crockery for that special occasion to hat hire, Lochgilphead shop manager Marina Campbell is full of ideas.

And Marina’s latest innovative idea is a Christmas present wrapping service.

This confidential service is available for just £2 at the town’s Mary’s Meals shop on Argyll Street between 1.30pm and 3.30pm every Thursday and Friday before Christmas.

Visiting the shop on Tuesday November 13, bosses from Glasgow were suitably impressed.

Just two days into the job, operations manager Jim McNeill, paying a visit to Lochgilphead with head of operations Jim McGowan, said: ‘The passion is very apparent here and I think the Christmas wrapping idea is fantastic and shows great imagination.’

So why not let Mary’s Meals take the stress and strain when you buy that perfect gift this Christmas – and help feed starving children the world over.