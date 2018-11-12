CalMac encourages new awareness of wildlife

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Over the summer volunteers on CalMac ferries spotted more than 500 marine mammals across the west coast as part of the company’s Marine Awareness Programme.

The programme involved 14 conservation bodies who partnered with CalMac to gather vital scientific data and educate passengers about the environment they are travelling in.

A team of more than 60 wildlife enthusiasts compiled the survey results that tracked different species on different routes as part of the programme.

The information is compiled for UK whale and dolphin conservation charity ORCA. Marine bird surveys co-ordinated by Joint Nature Conservation Committee are due to start in early 2019.

The survey was supervised by resident ORCA Wildlife Officer Andy Gilbert, taken on to increase understanding of the wealth of biodiversity that exists in CalMac’s area of operations.

‘Our Marine Awareness Programme focuses on increasing awareness of wildlife in our network by gathering scientific data, facilitating conservation and engaging with the public, Andy has been central to this over the past few months,’ said CalMac’s Environmental Manager, Klare Chamberlain.

As well as training survey volunteers Andy has engaged with more 2,200 people on board during 45 trips, explaining about nature on the islands and demonstrating techniques to find wildlife.

Klare added: ‘We are exploring a number of options to expand the Wildlife Officer programme next year, this may include information sessions on board and extra services on some of our most biodiverse routes. We are also looking at expanding our information sessions on board to engage with even more people.’

Wildlife Officer Andy Gilbert on the lookout for marine life on the high seas. no_a46CalMacWildlife01