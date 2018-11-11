Just one of many graves – a Mid Argyll soldier remembered

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

As we reach the centenary of the signing of the armistice to end the Great War in 1918, a simple ceremony in an Argyll graveyard offers a glimpse into the tragedy of this conflict.

On Remembrance Sunday 2017, a single headstone was dedicated in a moving service at Killevin Cemetery, Crarae conducted by Inveraray minister, Rev Dr Roderick Campbell.