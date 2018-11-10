Alison McWee unveils ‘opaque glass window’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray’s own Alison McWee has unveiled her ‘opaque glass window’.

‘I wished to design a panel which could be seen from outside my house, rather than a window, which can only be enjoyed from inside with sunshine backlight. Therefore I used only opaque glass.’

The unique window features Inveraray itself, including Aray bridge, the castle, the view of Loch Fyne and Dun na Cuaiche. A lot to pack into a glass panel, but the composition sits beautifully.

After retiring, Alison started day classes in stained glass and glass fusing at the Glasgow School of Art. Her tutor, Eilidh Keith, is also from Inveraray, and with her expert help, encouragement and advice Alison finally finished.

The panel incorporates lead work, glass fusing and painting.

PIC:

Alison McWee with her Inveraray-themed stained glass. no_a45stainedglass01