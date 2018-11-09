Weather-delayed A83 roadworks set for completion

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Wet weather has delayed resurfacing work on the A83 through Lochgilphead.

The project, on Poltalloch Street through the town, began on Monday November 5 and was expected to be finished by Wednesday November 7.

Daytime detours have been taking traffic through Lochgilphead town centre while the work has been going on.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland now says the project is due to be completed on Thursday November 8.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said on Thursday November 8: ‘The £70,000 surfacing improvements on the A83 in Lochgilphead were postponed yesterday due to inclement weather preventing the works from continuing as planned.

‘Teams are continuing with the surfacing improvements today with the project due to be completed early evening.

‘We thank road users for their patience while teams work to complete these surfacing works.’