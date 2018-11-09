Shepherds round up charity funds

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Shepherds from across Argyll took part in a charity sheepdog trial on the MacLachlan Estate, Strathlachlan.

Under the watchful eye of judge Walter McAllister and in dry and sunny conditions, shepherds and their dogs tested their skills with sheep kindly supplied by Peter Kennedy, who also helped organise the day.

After a good day of trialling on Sunday November 4 and various fundraising shenanegans, including a well-stocked charity auction, the sheepdog trial raised a total of £1,006.20 for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Results

Old dogs: 1 Angus MacDiarmid – Sally (84 points); 2 Lisa Gast- Ben (83); 3 Chloe Cropper – Fly (74)

Nursery dogs: 1 SL Davidson – Kyle (75); 2 SL Davidson – Maid (63); 3 Craig Davidson – Fuzz (50).