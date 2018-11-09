Pyrotechnic perfection lights up Lochgilphead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A spectacular fireworks display attracted an equally spectacular crowd in Lochgilphead on Saturday November 3.

With surprisingly mild temperatures but some strong breezes, folk came in their well-wrapped droves with glow sticks and sparklers to light up the night.

The display, organised by Mid Argyll Round Table, was a beautiful 20-minute performance that filled the sky with bursting light. The sparkling fireworks exploded over a roaring bonfire which merely the sight of kept spectators warm.

There was also a lantern display featuring the work of those who took part in the Artmap Argyll lantern-making workshop the previous Saturday.

The bright sculptures were intricately shaped into sea creatures, creating a mystical and fantastical sight – as though our friends of the deep had wandered onto the Front Green.

The fireworks night was a banging success and we look forward to the same again next year.

PIC:

Isabella Purdy shows off her glowstick. 51_a45BonfireNight07

Oliver and Jeanie McCrae. 51_a45BonfireNight09

All the family members were out to see the show. 51_a45BonfireNight11

The Mid Argyll Round Table, which organised the night, collect money for the fireworks. 51_a45BonfireNight13

Elliot sits on Paul Selfridge’s shoulders to better see the pretty lights. 51_a45BonfireNight14

Louie Campbell admires the lanterns. 51_a45BonfireNight15

Will Duncan and Kirty MacVicar out with their sparklers. 51_a45BonfireNight16

51_a45BonfireNight17

A couple enjoying the bonfire. 51_a45BonfireNight30

51_a45BonfireNight22

51_a45BonfireNight50

51_a45BonfireNight36

51_a45BonfireNight34

The lantern display made by those who attended the Artmap Argyll workshop. 51_a45BonfireNight01

A creature of the deep lit up The Front Green. 51_a45BonfireNight03