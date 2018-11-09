National shinty ambassadors launched in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Shinty Ambassador Programme was launched on Friday November 2 at Lochaber High School. More than 20 ambassadors attended as well as three of the initial young people involved in designing the programme.

These young people were given two hours of event planning training through HighLife Highland then led through coaching skills, forward planning and ice breaker sessions by the young mentors.

All of the ambassadors have now gone back to their schools with new ideas, friendships with the support to make shinty a popular and prominent sport in their schools and surrounding areas.

The aspiration is that schools will, as a result, have a significant increase in young people interested and engaged in shinty, more confident leaders and more structured school to club links, providing a pathway to ongoing participation and competition opportunities.

Young persons working group member Ryan Boyle said: ‘We have really enjoyed being part of the concept and design process and it’s great to see our project being brought to life.’

Keith Loades, President of the Camanachd Association said: ‘It has been excellent to have young people involved in the programme design process and it’s clear to see the Shinty Ambassador Programme is something that will benefit schools and their pupils.’