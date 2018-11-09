Midton goes pink for Breast Cancer Care

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Staff at Midton transformed their staff kitchen into pink heaven last month – all in aid of breast cancer awareness.

Wear it Pink – a national fundraising charity day for Breast Cancer Care – took place at the Lochgilphead-based acrylic factory on Friday October 19.

Staff baked dozens of cakes, which were expertly judged by the company’s, Craig ‘Hollywood’ Cameron and Fiona McDougall-‘Berry’.

Prizes were awarded to Star Baker Anita Vernis with her outstanding pink lady cake with surprise green sponge. Runner-up was Katy MacNaughton and her daughter Eva for their pink, glittery shard cake and the award for Pinkest Cake was taken home by James MacPherson.

There was, however, some controversy over the crowning of the Pinkest Person, with Graham Ramsay being pipped at the post by the print department’s Peter Shackleton.

After a day of serious cake eating, the company raised £438.25.

Managing director Craig Cameron said: ‘It was great to see everyone make so much effort for such a worthwhile cause.

‘The standard of baking was excellent and I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that it tasted as good as it looked.’