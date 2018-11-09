Inspire Inveraray efforts ‘worthwhile and achievable’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Colin Cameron

Inveraray should have new moorings in Loch Fyne by the time sailors unfurl the mainsails next year.

In an update to the Argyllshire Advertiser, Derrick Anstee, director of community company Inspire Inveraray, outlined the group’s latest activities.

The company has been awarded a grant from Architectural Heritage Fund to carry out necessary work on Inveraray’s dilapidated community hall.

Mr Anstee added: ‘If An Suidhe [wind farm community fund] comes up with an equal grant, it will mean work will be started soon.

He continued: ‘The current state of the building is poor and as a building at risk some temporary measures were taken to put fencing in place, and this will be replaced with a wooden fence.’

As to the future purpose of the community hall site, Mr Anstee said: ‘All the community surveys carried out over the past few years will be analysed for a community action plan to be distributed to the community. This report would be used to support grant applications for purposeful facilities.

‘The awards do show that the efforts of the company to meet the needs of the community are worthwhile and achievable.’

Mr Anstee then moved on to another vexed issue in Inveraray – the pier.

‘The reopening of Inveraray Pier is an issue that has long been seen as an impossible dream,’ he said.

‘With the Land Reform Act now in place and the necessary guidelines in place, we will be setting up a working group and invite local bodies along with advisors from Argyll and Bute Council to do something positive and achieve what has long been seen as impossible and have Inveraray pier reopened.’

A target for Inspire Inveraray has been to open up access to Loch Fyne without having to rely on the pier. A pontoon has been proposed, but the company will first of all look at moorings.

‘Loch Fyne Oysters generously donated a number of anchors and mooring cans to Inveraray,’ Mr Anstee explained.

‘With generous financial help from several businesses in the town, Inspire Inveraray has purchased all the other fittings needed to lay several visitor moorings in places designated by the Crown Estate.

‘The company proposes to have these laid before the start of the next sailing season.’

PIC:

Inspire Inveraray’s efforts are on track, says Derrick Anstee. 06_a45DerrickAnstee01

The group is aimed at improving Inveraray for residents. a45InverarayStreet01