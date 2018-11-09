Argyll marks the Armistice centenary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

As we reach the centenary of the signing of the Armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month, 1918 one of the most striking acts of remembrance will take place in Inveraray.

Thousands of poppies, hand knitted by people from near and far and donated to the church, have been hung inside and outside Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church.

In Lochgilphead, shop windows have been decorated in a mark of remembrance, with the Armistice Day parade planned to set off from Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall to the war memorial at 10.45am on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Argyll, landmarks will be glowing red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal and to commemorate of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The war memorial in Campbeltown, Garron Bridge House near Inveraray and Appin Parish Church will be taking part and on the Isle of Bute, Rothesay Castle, The Glenburn Hotel, the war emorial on Victoria Street, Apple Tree Nursery, The Scottish Honky-Tonk Pub and the Rockabilly Diner are also lighting up.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: ‘We wanted to broaden the reach of our Light Up Red campaign in this momentous year as a tribute to those who sacrificed so much during the First World War and to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.’

The majority of buildings will be lighting up for the full week up to and including Armistice Day on November 11.